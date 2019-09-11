Bright Rock Capital Management Holding In Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Was Boosted; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake Maintained by Caxton Associates Lp

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 123.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 47,407 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 21,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 703,472 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 360,004 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company has 186,432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication invested in 8,050 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 28,571 were reported by Raymond James And Assocs. Panagora Asset owns 93,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources owns 44,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 277,588 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Com, California-based fund reported 35,668 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc has 0.56% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lsv Asset Management holds 3.08M shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd holds 0.06% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James Ser Advsr reported 68,953 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,225 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors accumulated 4,207 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.83% or 56,515 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,100 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.19% or 38,519 shares in its portfolio. Value Advisers Limited Com stated it has 1.61M shares. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 9,927 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Co Savings Bank has 1,833 shares. Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,000 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 507 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 110,999 shares. Logan Management Incorporated invested in 44,209 shares. 376,969 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).