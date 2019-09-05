Bright Rock Capital Management Has Upped Stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) as Stock Rose; Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 881,952 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (EQIX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 232,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 3.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.35M, down from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $7.42 during the last trading session, reaching $558.49. About 416,306 shares traded or 13.17% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.13% or 6,732 shares in its portfolio. 1,657 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund. 7,255 are owned by Intl Sarl. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bellecapital Int Ltd has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Ltd stated it has 13,935 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Green Street Ltd Co holds 29,300 shares or 7.35% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc has 30,460 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 724 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc invested in 23,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.07% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $92.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 8,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WPT Industrial REIT Announces Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces August 2019 Distribution – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These Brazen Insiders are Buying Their Own 9.7% Yields Like Crazy – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. House Ltd Company invested in 2,020 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Van Eck Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4.27M shares. Ci Invs Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 72,692 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 3,048 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Co invested 2.57% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Field & Main Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 300 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 800 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 3 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 109,802 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.08% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Huntington Comml Bank reported 0% stake. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 23,291 shares.