Bright Rock Capital Management Has Upped Its Rollins (ROL) Holding by $717,500; Bristol John W & Company Cut Stake in Nike (NKE) as Stock Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 2.54 million shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.66M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE ALL 32 NFL CLUBS WITH UNIFORMS & SIDELINE APPAREL BEARING NIKE BRAND FOR USE DURING ALL GAMES

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corp has 2.35 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners Inc owns 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 86,404 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 78,600 shares. 27,288 are held by Utah Retirement System. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.66% or 2.06M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.07% or 10.83M shares. 13,500 are owned by Marco Management Limited Liability Corp. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Pennsylvania accumulated 2,938 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 417 shares. 250 were reported by Sun Life Incorporated. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 1832 Asset Management LP reported 2.14 million shares. 23,478 were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $72.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.