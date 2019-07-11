Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding as Stock Declined; Alpine Investment Management Raised Holding in Embraer S A (ERJ) as Stock Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1801% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26 million, up from 212,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 221,881 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL WITH SINGAPORE BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Norway’s Widerøe Receives World’s First Embraer E190-E2 Jet; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 08/03/2018 – U.S space companies aim to help Brazil rocket base lift off; 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. GDP GROWTH WILL IGNITE BUSINESS JET SECTOR; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 2.44M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.73M for 28.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp owns 462,600 shares. Us Commercial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.83% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bessemer Gp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 559,792 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt has 5,755 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt accumulated 24,985 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 179,000 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.76% or 494,410 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn accumulated 0.14% or 22,920 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 67,121 shares. Woodstock has 0.98% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Webster Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,719 shares. Wasatch Incorporated, a Utah-based fund reported 111,949 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

