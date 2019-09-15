Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $408,000; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Harris Associates LP Trimmed Its Position

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 126,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.69 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423.60 million, down from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.05 million shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

