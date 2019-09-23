Bright Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed By $3.38 Million Its Union Pac (UNP) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.08% below currents $128.16 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Bank of America. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $143.0000 Downgrade

09/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Underweight New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $156.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research

21/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Sell New Target: $110 Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $125.0000 115.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 33,500 shares with $5.67M value, down from 53,500 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $117.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Grp Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,409 shares. Boston Family Office has invested 2.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 113,355 shares. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associate has 0.1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Fjarde Ap reported 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 169,412 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 14,758 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.45% or 960,870 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested in 1.80 million shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Modera Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.21% or 6,907 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 148,250 shares. Patten Gp Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,130 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 543,504 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 18,400 shares to 50,800 valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 208,215 shares. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $166.38 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19300 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UNP in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $72.10 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.44M shares traded or 51.50% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? Caterpillar Stock Could Be a Great Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.