Bright Rock Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $1.60 Million as Valuation Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose, State Street Has Decreased Its Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 208,215 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 174,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 1,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925.76M, down from 4.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $189.55. About 606,022 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,000 shares to 38,241 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.29% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Country Savings Bank holds 2.64% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 1.27M shares. Perkins Coie holds 37,327 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,419 shares. Woodstock holds 10,669 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability owns 14,365 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Mgmt Corp has 0.45% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mraz Amerine Associate stated it has 16,043 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). North Star Inv Management reported 17,390 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% or 69,541 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.32% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 396,192 shares to 27.29M shares, valued at $1.61B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 151,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 39.82 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.