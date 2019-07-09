Bright Rock Capital Management Has Raised Its Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Position by $360,000; Share Value Rose; Citigroup Decreased Its Fluor New (Put) (FLR) Position by $1.52 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 395,112 shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Put) (FLR) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 98,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 783,155 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 12,477 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 89,830 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 114,393 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,610 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 8,589 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Guinness Asset Ltd holds 0.07% or 3,400 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has 1,603 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.01% or 29,191 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 48,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 2,772 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Provise Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2,317 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $501,786 activity.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 34.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FLR’s profit will be $74.17 million for 14.91 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -478.57% EPS growth.