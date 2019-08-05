Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $7.14 Million; Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Dominion Energy (D) Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 2.29M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 56.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,775 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 706,571 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.17% or 265,814 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank Tru Division holds 0.16% or 15,594 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 24,052 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 53,675 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation. St Germain D J holds 0.12% or 14,378 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Financial Service has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,207 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,356 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 150,500 shares. Crossvault Capital Ltd Company holds 0.95% or 24,083 shares. Smith Moore Co owns 13,003 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 423 shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crawford Counsel reported 0.39% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com has 54,163 shares. Central Bancshares & Tru has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Associated Banc holds 0.79% or 315,064 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 176,667 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 11,400 are held by Wellington Shields And Comm Lc. Valley National Advisers has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,279 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated invested in 17,200 shares. Charter Trust reported 11,919 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers State Bank holds 1,373 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.65% or 222,183 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Co owns 50,425 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company reported 828 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.