Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake; AIRSPAN NETWORKS (AIRO) Sellers Decreased By 66.67% Their Shorts

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 22,000 shares with $5.82 million value, down from 27,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $279.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:AIRO) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest. AIRO’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 66.67% from 300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for AIRSPAN NETWORKS INC (OTCMKTS:AIRO)’s short sellers to cover AIRO’s short positions. It closed at $5.85 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.15 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 8,000 shares to 17,000 valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 17,000 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 8.16% above currents $275.91 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. SunTrust maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.67M. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 5,972 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,043 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 844,395 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.48% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hightower Trust Serv Lta stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 3,081 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winfield Associate holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 540 shares. Holderness Invs has 8,326 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability has 3.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13.86M shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Founders Secs Limited Liability Com owns 815 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Invest Advisors owns 3,870 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Another recent and important Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Namaste Announces Exclusive Co-Supply, Marketing and Distribution Agreement With Leading Pre-Filled Vaporizer Company Airo Brands – PR Newswire” on September 06, 2018.