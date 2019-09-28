Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered By $858,000 Its Factset Research System (FDS) Stake; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.47% below currents $231.26 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital downgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $21800 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. See NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) latest ratings:

27/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $240.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $207.0000 New Target: $234.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $218.0000 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse New Target: $231.0000 232.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $225 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $223 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $209 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $207.0000 209.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 207.0000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Factset Research System Inc (FDS) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as Factset Research System Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 6,000 shares with $1.72M value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Factset Research System Inc now has $9.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 870,334 shares traded or 132.72% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “The Charts Say NextEra Energy Is Headed Higher – TheStreet.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Dorsey Wright And has invested 0.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Teilinger Limited holds 145,900 shares or 100% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.33% or 4,456 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa reported 20,259 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 0.13% or 278,563 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 808,162 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 8,542 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 588 shares. Moreover, Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd has 1.92% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lee Danner And Bass holds 2,712 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co reported 0.13% stake. Coastline Tru Communications accumulated 19,045 shares.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $113.03 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 33.23 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 217,000 shares to 242,000 valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock has $30000 highest and $21700 lowest target. $244.83’s average target is 1.12% above currents $242.12 stock price. FactSet Research Systems Inc. Common Stock had 11 analyst reports since June 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 27 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23000 target in Friday, September 27 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, June 17. The stock of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why FactSet Stock Fell Sharply Thursday – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pearson, FactSet Research Systems, and Actuant Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “FactSet Management Talks Growth Opportunities, Share Repurchases, and More – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 26, 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,696 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 35,277 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 143,904 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Lc holds 978 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Markel accumulated 0.51% or 116,220 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.06% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.72% or 47,319 shares in its portfolio. Psagot House Limited invested 0.19% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 147 shares.