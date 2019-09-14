Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Shares Declined; Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $8.88 Million as Stock Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 88,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 64,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 88.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 143,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,752 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 160,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/03/2018 Black Knight at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29,057 shares to 35,092 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 15,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).