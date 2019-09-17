Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Position; Headinvest Has Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Position By $396,215

Headinvest Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Headinvest Llc holds 123,815 shares with $13.58M value, down from 127,450 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $299.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 17.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 34,050 shares with $6.57 million value, up from 29,050 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $531.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $186.22. About 8.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL INVESTIGATE ALL APPS THAT HAD ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNTS OF DATA BEFORE 2014 CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Closing Operations Following Facebook Data Controversy — 4th Update; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 24/05/2018 – Lawsuit claims Facebook ‘weaponised’ user data; 11/04/2018 – FirstMark’s Ferreira ‘Very Carefully’ Watching Facebook (Video); 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,000 shares to 21,000 valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 159,175 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 2.01 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,375 shares. Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 101,508 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 47,343 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 3,453 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Truepoint Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,317 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,929 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc has invested 2.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt has 2.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 178,753 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 16.47% above currents $186.22 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -1.46% below currents $119.75 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

