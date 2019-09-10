Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Stake by $360,000; Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Holding by $677,304

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.45. About 126,383 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 11,654 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 9,000 were accumulated by Harvey Prtnrs Limited Co. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 60,683 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 29,515 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 31,875 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Raymond James & Assocs owns 29,963 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 2,258 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications owns 17,538 shares. New York-based Jefferies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Ajo Lp owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 7,376 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Investment Advsr Lc has 5,542 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0% or 669 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Blackrock owns 966,332 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Com reported 250 shares stake. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 45,518 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 0.01% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 3,600 shares. 7,234 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 112,669 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 10,206 shares. Geode Capital Ltd owns 136,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,120 are owned by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Savings Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 45,477 shares.