Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Rollins (ROL) Stake by $717,500; Dover Corp. (DOV) Share Price Declined While Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.32 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 90,575 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 148,598 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Webster Retail Bank N A owns 400 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Company reported 64,735 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Co holds 0.07% or 5,511 shares. Keating Invest Counselors invested 1.07% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 14,676 shares. Davenport & Communications Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,902 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 1.06 million are owned by Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.09% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Newfocus Grp Limited Liability holds 38,043 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Llc has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,873 shares. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 8.14 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53 million for 14.56 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

