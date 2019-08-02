Bright Rock Capital Management Has Increased Its Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised By $516,516 Its Pcsb Financial (CVTI) Stake

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Pcsb Financial Corp (CVTI) stake by 298.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 13,244 shares as Pcsb Financial Corp (CVTI)’s stock declined 9.70%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 17,685 shares with $697,000 value, up from 4,441 last quarter. Pcsb Financial Corp now has $291.69 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 109,545 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO…; 09/05/2018 – ‘Covenant-lite’ loans are not necessarily riskier; 17/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – IT IS LIKELY THAT FARSTAD SHIPPING AS, IS NOT ABLE TO FULFILL A DEBT-SERVICE-COVER-RATIO COVENANT; 11/05/2018 – YUMA ENERGY – AT MARCH 31, CO NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ITS TOTAL DEBT TO EBITDAX COVENANT FOR TRAILING FOUR QUARTER PERIOD UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LTD – MANAGEMENT IS SEEKING A WAIVER FROM ITS BANKING PARTNERS FOR ANY COVENANT BREACH; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves Marginally In March; 21/03/2018 – INTERSERVE LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND COVENANT TEST TO 30 APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 19/04/2018 – CHEROKEE- ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL VIOLATE THE LIQUIDITY COVENANT IN ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT WITHIN THE NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 13/03/2018 – NTN BUZZTIME INC – EWB WAIVED CO’S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) stake by 39.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 25,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 88,000 shares with $1.70M value, up from 63,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc Cl A now has $4.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 8.68% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 10.04M shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Among 2 analysts covering Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Covenant Transportation Group had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:DE) stake by 40,779 shares to 22,988 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:NHI) stake by 5,842 shares and now owns 9,285 shares. Zumiez Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Covenant Transportation Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CVTI) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) – Covenant Looking For More “Predictability” In Its Operations – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Covenant Transportation (CVTI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trucking Stock Prices Have Plummeted; Upcoming Earnings Will Show Whether That Was Justified – Benzinga” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 431 shares. State Street owns 236,820 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 12,300 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 18,827 shares. Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 15,200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 179,429 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 1,579 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.82% or 97,690 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 75,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 966 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 17,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell And Comm Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 22,452 shares. Ranger Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 242,069 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity. Shares for $75,000 were bought by BOSWORTH ROBERT E on Friday, May 31.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “PE-backed Sunnova starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “VC-backed Phreesia starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Parsley Energy has $55 highest and $21 lowest target. $28.89’s average target is 90.69% above currents $15.15 stock price. Parsley Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Monday, February 25 report.