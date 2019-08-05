Bright Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Its National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 86.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 25,000 shares with $1.09M value, down from 191,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.75B valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 464,143 shares with $15.44 million value, down from 563,036 last quarter. National Bk Hldgs Corp now has $1.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 85,451 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 31.40% above currents $37.42 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, June 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 24,094 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 36,983 shares. Central Bankshares Company holds 0% or 308 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0.8% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation stated it has 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Schroder Inv Gp, Maine-based fund reported 1.87M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Massachusetts-based Middleton & Incorporated Ma has invested 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 519,163 shares. Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 10,198 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macquarie Limited owns 419,532 shares. Summit Securities Group Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp stated it has 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 7,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 39,168 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 50,012 shares. Citadel Limited Liability stated it has 29,554 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.01% or 80,634 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Lc holds 62,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,706 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 286,980 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Brown Advisory holds 787,603 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 10,406 shares. 29,988 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 11,810 are held by Alps Advisors Inc.

