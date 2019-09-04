Bright Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $7.14 Million; Market Value Declined; Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $621,632 as Market Valuation Rose

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 1.69M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.72. About 9.37M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 998,749 shares. Btc Cap Management has 85,648 shares. Peoples Finance Services Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,970 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 95,735 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 183,874 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.66% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 24,985 shares. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 15,552 shares. Df Dent & Com invested in 0.06% or 67,767 shares. Blair William & Com Il holds 156,571 shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,400 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa reported 212,924 shares. The New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northern Corp owns 17.72 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 308 were accumulated by Central Savings Bank. Howard Cap owns 13,315 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08B for 28.62 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provident Management Incorporated invested in 55,552 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Peak Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Department has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Daiwa Sb Investments holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,190 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,210 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.08% or 2,725 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Inc holds 1,269 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Creative Planning accumulated 57,191 shares. Carderock owns 46,466 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inc reported 15,487 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Zacks Invest holds 75,562 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.04% or 3,858 shares. 2,200 are owned by Middleton Incorporated Ma.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,817 shares to 81,940 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).