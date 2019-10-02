Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Union Pac (UNP) Position; Sunlink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) SI Decreased By 80%

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 33,500 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 53,500 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $109.87B valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 5.30 million shares traded or 66.76% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. SSY’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 1,500 shares previously. With 5,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s short sellers to cover SSY’s short positions. The SI to Sunlink Health Systems Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.18. About 17,815 shares traded or 246.46% up from the average. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) has risen 15.58% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Contravisory Invest holds 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 436 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.62% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Founders Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 0.36% stake. Howe And Rusling holds 0.19% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6,643 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 187,876 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 1,075 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,441 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 206,499 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith & Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,081 shares. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 826,578 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc invested in 319,620 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Group Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 1,631 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 18.31% above currents $155.95 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: What’s The 2020 Outlook For Railroad Capital Expenditures? – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) stake by 30,000 shares to 63,000 valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 208,215 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.24 million. It operates through two divisions, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 369,241 shares or 50.76% less from 749,872 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) for 758 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 16,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 50,147 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited invested in 0% or 150,900 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). The California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Acadian Asset Lc invested in 9,085 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Vanguard Grp reported 57,952 shares. 46,733 were reported by Minerva Ltd. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,076 shares.