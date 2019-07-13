Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $7.14 Million; Bath Savings Trust Co Has Upped Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $910,005

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,598 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 82,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $132.37. About 504,585 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.70 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Adds New Private Market Data to its Distribution Insight Platform for Institutional Asset Managers – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GOL announces that Fitch Upgraded GOL’s Credit Ratings: National to A- and Foreign Currency to B+ – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Results For The 2nd Quarter Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Azul Reports June 2019 Traffic – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.47% or 66,818 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Brown Advisory has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Osterweis Cap Mngmt accumulated 134,550 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd accumulated 2,227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Mngmt, Vermont-based fund reported 700 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 0% stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 165,413 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ftb holds 462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 41,917 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management invested in 0.04% or 38,200 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Opportunity With A Battered Energy ETF – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Lc, a California-based fund reported 136,315 shares. Bristol John W Company reported 1.56% stake. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru Company accumulated 0.43% or 52,059 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Company reported 181,726 shares stake. Sentinel Tru Co Lba invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 122,823 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Haverford Trust Company stated it has 22,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hirtle Callaghan And Llc reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 16,028 are owned by Tirschwell & Loewy. Noesis Cap Mangement has 85,857 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 99,113 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sei Investments accumulated 0.07% or 488,178 shares.