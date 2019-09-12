Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $408,000; Bokf Has Raised Graco (GGG) Position by $334,600

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $220.06. About 2.05 million shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73

Bokf increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 6,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 31,316 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 24,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 434,475 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 34,398 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 494,963 were reported by Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 4,356 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.02% stake. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 5,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability owns 5,580 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mondrian Inv Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 34,857 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 28,720 were reported by Bridges Investment. 185,122 were reported by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Blair William Il reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Rbo And Com Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). 50,971 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 56,543 shares in its portfolio.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 56,738 shares to 10,481 shares, valued at $123,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,881 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.12 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

