Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.47 Million; Herald Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Bottomline Technologies De (EPAY) Holding by $880,000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, down from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.53. About 1.93M shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (EPAY) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 148,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 128,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies De Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 153,549 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “WeWork to List Shares on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes – The Wall Street Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Slip on Disappointing Manufacturing Data – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Evofem Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVFM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NGM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.21 million are owned by State Street. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 26,793 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.03% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 130,206 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,308 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 1,329 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Morgan Stanley reported 177,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parametric Ltd Com has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 81,786 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 364 shares. Brinker owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5,938 shares. Vanguard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Ruggie Cap Gru owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Management Us reported 732,407 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $359.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 4,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of GSK Manufacturing Site in Cork, Ireland – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ametek to buy Gatan from Roper Technologies for $925M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific takes over manufacturing site in Ireland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner LP reported 0% stake. Bainco holds 22,338 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il has invested 2.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.41% or 414,398 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 13,982 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru invested in 0.07% or 495 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ww Invsts owns 1.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 15.61 million shares. Sun Life stated it has 5,530 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 7,510 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp stated it has 910 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,407 shares. Moreover, Chase Invest Counsel Corp has 1.31% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,767 shares. Howard Hughes Institute stated it has 4.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fisher Asset Management owns 911 shares.