Bright Rock Capital Management Has Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake as Stock Price Declined; First Quadrant LP Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding as Shares Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 11,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 48,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 60,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 5,007 shares to 35,222 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 74,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & holds 207,237 shares. Security Natl owns 1.75% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,923 shares. Moreover, Parsec Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 29,631 were reported by Bokf Na. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 1,967 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grimes And Com Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,094 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 2,496 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Agf Investments America accumulated 5.69% or 58,394 shares. Compton Capital Ri has invested 2.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 445,292 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,058 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

