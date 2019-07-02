Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Rollins (ROL) Holding; Identiv (INVE) SI Decreased By 10.27%

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 52,500 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $11.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 1.17 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. INVE’s SI was 78,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 87,600 shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s short sellers to cover INVE’s short positions. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 24,071 shares traded or 26.61% up from the average. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has risen 31.46% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 10/05/2018 – Identiv Sees FY18 Rev $74M-$78M; 08/03/2018 – Identiv 4Q Rev $16.6M; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 09/04/2018 – Identiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 09/04/2018 – ldentiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 08/03/2018 – Identiv Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$78M; 10/04/2018 – ldentiv to Showcase Hirsch and 3vr Product Lineup at ISC West 2018; 10/05/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $74 MLN AND $78 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,300 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has 0.08% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 2.18M shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 433,818 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 33,085 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 6,444 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) or 268 shares. Eulav Asset holds 1.6% or 926,300 shares. Contravisory Invest has 8,354 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv invested in 0.02% or 86,404 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 37,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 25,492 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,549 activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider KREMEN GARY bought $20,089. The insider HUMPHREYS STEVEN bought $49,660.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $87.86 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.