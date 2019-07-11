Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Position by $360,000; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $652,505; Share Value Declined

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 3,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,797 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 8,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $162.28. About 886,074 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – QTRLY EARNINGS ADJUSTED TO EXCLUDE BENEFIT OF AN ESTIMATED $1.15 BLN REDUCTION IN NET U.S. DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.05. About 187,094 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Ought to Buy Back Shares – Investorplace.com” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Acuity Brands, VICI Properties, Interface, Cytosorbents, Digimarc, and USA Technologies Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands to Work Exclusively with OLEDWorks to Develop an Expanded Portfolio of OLED Luminaires – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 10,754 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0.02% or 133,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 15,004 shares. Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 5,976 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Kwmg Ltd Liability stated it has 367 shares. Gotham Asset Limited reported 9,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 2,689 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 7,700 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 400,000 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 624,895 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Korea Investment stated it has 9,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lathrop Inv Management Corp invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 325,254 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 2,557 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chatham Grp stated it has 19,013 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Nc has 1,630 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natixis reported 96,469 shares. Security National holds 0.18% or 3,020 shares. 1.83M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America De. Sigma Planning reported 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited holds 735 shares. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 1,124 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Com has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,198 shares. Finance Engines Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 19,331 shares.