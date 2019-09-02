Bright Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Position by $364,000; Exane Derivatives Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeut. (SRPT)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeut. (SRPT) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 285 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 2,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.03M, up from 1,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeut. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.15. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS TO SUBMIT NDA FOR SRP-4053; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 1.12 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brown-Forman’s New Usd Bonds A1; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard also bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inv Dynam Pharm by 114 shares to 7 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Macy S (NYSE:M).

