Bright Rock Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE); Lincluden Management LTD Position in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) Has Decreased by $556,290 as Valuation Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 8.36M shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp. (TRNO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 50,474 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, down from 63,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 363,631 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Stepan Company’s (NYSE:SCL) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.12% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 0.04% or 79,885 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Art Lc has invested 0.06% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 902,120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 0.09% or 2.81M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 105,778 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Prudential Fincl Inc owns 543,950 shares. 2.75 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Limited. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Kearny, NJ for $25.0 Million – Business Wire” on March 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Compton, CA for $11.1 Million – Business Wire” published on November 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Carlstadt, NJ for $3.5 Million – Business Wire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Terreno Realty Corp.: A Focussed Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Terreno Realty Corporation Adds Independent Director, Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files Annual 2018 Financial Statements – Business Wire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 46,810 shares to 158,216 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $210,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma holds 0.03% or 58,416 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,746 shares. New York-based Indexiq Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 8,054 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bankshares Tru Division, Texas-based fund reported 132 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Westpac Bk Corp holds 170,564 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 6,228 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 147,404 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 0% or 7,987 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 0.21% or 55,559 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 19 shares.