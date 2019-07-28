Bright Rock Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Stake

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $146.32. About 447,408 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $42.14 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,792 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Mawer Inv Management Ltd invested 0.65% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Marietta Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. American Rech & Management invested in 0.13% or 3,600 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.02% or 27,107 shares. Laffer Invs owns 14,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.8% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 122,742 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 11,497 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 4,523 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 60,455 are owned by Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor invested in 4,167 shares or 0% of the stock.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 5.97M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,255 shares. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 306,865 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co stated it has 16,796 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 24,191 shares stake. Owl Creek Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 2.51% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 97,096 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.80M shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northside Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Inc holds 0.94% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,880 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 806,404 shares. 8,848 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability. Jupiter Asset Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,958 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. MERLO LARRY J also sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1.