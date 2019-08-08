Bright Rock Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Rollins (ROL); Howland Capital Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1154.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 111,957 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $7.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 28.60 million shares traded or 213.08% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,238 shares to 3,760 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,009 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 34,863 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regents Of The University Of California accumulated 1.42% or 6,000 shares. Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 2,110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.26% or 74,308 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.64% or 1.16 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 45,139 shares stake. Bartlett & Limited Liability has 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 451,876 shares. Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 26,466 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 16,815 shares. Bruni J V And Com Com invested in 0.06% or 3,176 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 579,435 shares. Capwealth Advsr Lc reported 61,305 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.