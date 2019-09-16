Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Wsfs Financial (WSFS) SI Increased By 20.06%

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 868% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 217,000 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 242,000 shares with $9.62 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD

Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) had an increase of 20.06% in short interest. WSFS’s SI was 1.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.06% from 958,200 shares previously. With 265,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Wsfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s short sellers to cover WSFS’s short positions. The SI to Wsfs Financial Corporation’s float is 3.77%. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 148,515 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is 24.30% above currents $37.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited owns 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 17,040 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 395,888 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bp Plc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Salient Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 24,470 shares. Skba Cap Lc has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Franklin reported 12.09M shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Planning holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 21,388 shares. Strs Ohio owns 980,995 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 37,966 shares. Monetary Gp accumulated 3,075 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Hldgs has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Webster Bankshares N A owns 25,580 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,000 shares to 29,000 valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 38,241 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold WSFS Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 41.40 million shares or 2.99% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 413,037 shares stake. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Endeavour Cap Advsrs accumulated 513,750 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd has invested 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 69,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 343,195 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 48,151 shares. Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 36,115 shares. Westover Cap Lc invested 0.12% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 44,100 shares in its portfolio.