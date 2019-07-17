Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted Its Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Stake; Kcm Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) stake by 31.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 7,000 shares as Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 29,500 shares with $1.56M value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp Class B now has $26.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 583,593 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 22.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,255 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 31,431 shares with $3.44M value, down from 40,686 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $83.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 3.94M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 6,576 shares to 146,385 valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,464 shares and now owns 11,858 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,470 shares. 50,900 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Crestwood Advsr Grp Llc holds 0.04% or 5,287 shares. 2.69M are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 395 shares or 0% of the stock. Dakota Wealth accumulated 10,419 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Pinnacle Finance Prtn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,747 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.09% stake. 80,000 are held by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 43,800 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 28,722 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mngmt reported 1.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.14% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.35 million shares stake.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $105 target. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $112 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $110 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Loop Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28.