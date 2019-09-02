Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted By $717,500 Its Rollins (ROL) Position; RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (RNSHF) Sellers Decreased By 4.83% Their Shorts

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 52,500 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $10.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 1.38M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. RNSHF’s SI was 104,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 109,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1045 days are for RENISHAW PLC .20 PAR ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)’s short sellers to cover RNSHF’s short positions. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, makes, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The firm offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides healthcare products, such as craniomaxillofacial custom-made implants, neurosurgical robots, dental scanners, neurosurgical implants and accessories, Raman microscopes, and hybrid Raman systems; and dental computer-aided design and neurosurgical planning software, as well as dental structures manufacturing services.

