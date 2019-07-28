Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Reaches $156.85 High on Jul, 28; Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evertz Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. See Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) latest ratings:

The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $169.40 target or 8.00% above today’s $156.85 share price. This indicates more upside for the $9.11B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $169.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $728.88M more. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $156.85. About 129,017 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, makes, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postÂ–production, and transmission of television content in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It offers video, audio, data/LTC/tally, fiber, and RF routers, as well as bypass and auto changeover systems, MAGNUM unified control systems, and router panels; infrastructure products comprising distribution amplifiers, converters, frame synchronizers, audio/data embedders and de-embedders, audio processing and closed captioning products, and video/audio delay systems; and multi-viewers. It has a 18.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides RF products, such as antennas, satellite modulators, monitoring, routers and switches, splitters and distribution amplifiers, demodulators, fiber transport, and power inserters and amplifiers; and compression and DTV products, including contribution encoders/decoders and IRDs, transport stream processing and IP on ramp gateways, software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing, monitoring, ASI/IP converter, multiplexers, scramblers, modulators, and control products.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 17,455 shares traded or 11.37% up from the average. Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 57.02 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Among 3 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of BFAM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44 million for 42.62 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.