Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Reaches $156.22 After 8.00% Up Move; Farmmi – Ordinary Shares (FAMI) SI Decreased By 9.04%

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.63 million. The firm offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It has a 4.55 P/E ratio. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care, early education, and other services for employers and families. The company has market cap of $9.09 billion. It operates through Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services divisions. It has a 53.87 P/E ratio. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Friday, March 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $126 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of BFAM in report on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy” rating.