Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Personal Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 69.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.3% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.52% of all Personal Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0.00% 20.70% 6.10% Industry Average 4.83% 81.26% 6.92%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. N/A 133 54.98 Industry Average 99.23M 2.05B 25.78

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.20 2.77

$137 is the consensus price target of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., with a potential downside of -8.40%. The potential upside of the competitors is 57.48%. Based on the data shown earlier, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. -2.25% -1.12% 17.49% 33.3% 42.28% 36.45% Industry Average 1.81% 5.70% 10.21% 14.25% 20.67% 19.57%

For the past year Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s competitors have 1.12 and 0.95 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.29 shows that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is 71.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.93 which is 7.50% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Dependent Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home care, mildly-ill child care, and adult/elder care services. The Other Educational Advisory Services segment offers tuition reimbursement program management and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,038 child care and early education centers in 42 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, and India. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.