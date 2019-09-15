Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Lowered Position; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Cnb Finl Pa (CCNE) Position by $1.13 Million; Market Value Declined

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 494,845 shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Cnb Finl Corp Pa (CCNE) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 40,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 166,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 207,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Cnb Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 47,577 shares traded or 140.71% up from the average. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 35,694 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 31,017 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.1% or 133,013 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Com has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 660,563 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc accumulated 253 shares. Artemis Investment Llp reported 0.45% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Stephens Ar accumulated 4,726 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 108,079 shares. Smithfield stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 2.99 million were reported by Bamco Inc. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57 million for 48.56 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,690 activity.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 80,036 shares to 354,748 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc by 71,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Everi Holdings Inc.