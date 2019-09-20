Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Shareholder Welch Capital Partners Cut Its Stake by $8.01 Million; Pzena Investment Management Lifted Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) as Share Price Declined

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $155.73. About 153,332 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 191,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 9.65 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.31 million, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 15/05/2018 – Flex Logix Co-Founders Awarded Interconnect Patent For Connecting Any Kind Of RAM Between eFPGA Cores To Create Application-Optimized eFPGA Arrays; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 08/05/2018 – Activist Investors Flex Muscle in Asia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Grp reported 26,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). The New York-based Art Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 142,882 were reported by Creative Planning. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 471 shares. Ifrah Financial Services invested in 13,349 shares. 1.44M were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Lateef Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 60,061 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated stated it has 972,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Nomura reported 122,647 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 717,088 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 175,398 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Brave Asset stated it has 12,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 28,572 shares to 5.62M shares, valued at $510.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 17,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.85M for 48.67 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.