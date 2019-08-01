Bright Horizons Family Solut (BFAM) Holder Eagle Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Holding in Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Has Decreased by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solut (BFAM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 23,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 667,958 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.90 million, down from 691,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $149.97. About 394,559 shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 715,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.78M market cap company. It closed at $1.76 lastly. It is down 15.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL ELIMINATED ABOUT 56 POSITIONS; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Destination XL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXLG); 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES FISCAL 2018 SALES OF $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – MARKETING SPEND FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $24.0 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group Says Search Will Include Review of Both External Candidates and Internal Candidates

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 21,325 shares to 159,837 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 28,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 136,873 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsr Limited accumulated 2,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Bokf Na stated it has 4,147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 15,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 7,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 38,473 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 19,137 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc reported 3,855 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 3,361 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc owns 78,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 485,997 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 667,958 shares stake. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 341,278 shares stake. Fiera Capital invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solution Inc. (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on March 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces Holiday Sales Results; Announces Launch of Wholesale Division – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “DXL Men’s Apparel Announces Website Relaunch – PR Web” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).