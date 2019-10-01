Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stock Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Stake; As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Shares Rose, Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $1.14 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 9,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 106,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.86M, down from 115,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 10,067 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 85,106 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, down from 89,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 27,194 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 47.74 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,201 shares to 11,232 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions – Setting Up For A Move Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy This Daycare Stock As Dual Income Families Increase – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2017. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold BFAM shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.56 million shares or 0.31% less from 54.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 8,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association has 8,979 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Ltd reported 85,106 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Jennison Assoc Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Ftb Inc owns 969 shares. Brinker Capital holds 15,939 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 7,658 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.15% or 30,200 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 33,540 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,040 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.16% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 7.52M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.02% or 459,041 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 0.1% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 4,684 shares.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.05M for 23.02 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JBT Corporation Reports Full-Year 2018 Results – PRNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.