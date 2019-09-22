Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stock Price Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Decreased Stake; Tributary Capital Management Increased Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Stake by $451,500; Market Value Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 16,200 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 1.16M shares traded or 71.64% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 85,106 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, down from 89,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $155.07. About 227,220 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.56 million for 48.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

