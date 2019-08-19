Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stock Price Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased by $414,782 Its Stake; Nea Management Company Has Boosted Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) as Stock Price Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 35,158 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 16,847 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). First Tru Advisors LP invested in 82,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brinker Cap has 16,305 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 1.63% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma reported 11,764 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Ltd Partnership holds 341,278 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors Incorporated has 1,715 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And accumulated 3,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.24% or 24,660 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 26 were accumulated by First Personal. Profit Mgmt Ltd Co has 12,174 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.05% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 136,873 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares to 83,965 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).