Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Shares Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Stake; Greylin Investment Mangement Lifted Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $353,790

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $149.56. About 372,789 shares traded or 68.60% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65 million shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Russia’s drive to replace Western power technology hits snag; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 28,670 shares to 72,865 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 10,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,392 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Limited Com holds 0.18% or 164,952 shares. 79,433 are owned by Wade G W. Bessemer Group accumulated 238,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.32% or 224,393 shares. Loudon Ltd reported 19,974 shares. 60.45 million were accumulated by Pzena Investment Management Lc. Hallmark Capital Mngmt owns 12,855 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mathes holds 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 51,600 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 369,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca has 37,498 shares. 45,777 are owned by Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability. Blue Edge Capital Llc has 53,848 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 1,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 35,476 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc reported 45,922 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

