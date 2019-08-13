Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 50.73 N/A 0.62 34.76 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.10 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Talos Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Brigham Minerals Inc. is presently more expensive than Talos Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brigham Minerals Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares and 99.8% of Talos Energy Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Talos Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Talos Energy Inc. beats Brigham Minerals Inc.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.