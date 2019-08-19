Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

This is a contrast between Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 52.43 N/A 0.62 34.76 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.49 N/A 0.29 7.61

Table 1 highlights Brigham Minerals Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Pacific Coast Oil Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 13.2%. Insiders held 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.92% 0% -4.35% 21.55% -9.09% 34.15%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 10 factors.