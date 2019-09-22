Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 55.67 N/A 0.62 34.76 EQT Corporation 17 0.63 N/A -3.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% EQT Corporation 0.00% -3.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EQT Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Brigham Minerals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EQT Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brigham Minerals Inc. and EQT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EQT Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus target price of EQT Corporation is $19.13, which is potential 66.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of EQT Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are EQT Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% EQT Corporation -5.09% -5.97% -24.75% -23.88% -44.14% -20.01%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. has 7.68% stronger performance while EQT Corporation has -20.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats EQT Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering, and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment engages in the exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGL, and crude oil reserves across approximately 3.6 million gross acres comprising approximately 790,000 gross acres in the Marcellus play. The EQT Gathering is involved in natural gas gathering activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 1.8 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. The EQT Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to six interstate pipelines and multiple distribution companies. EQT Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.