Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 51.28 N/A 0.62 34.76 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.11 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brigham Minerals Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brigham Minerals Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.