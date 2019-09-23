Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparing side by side

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 57.67 N/A 0.62 34.76 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.40 N/A -4.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brigham Minerals Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Falcon Minerals Corporation are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brigham Minerals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brigham Minerals Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Falcon Minerals Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 57.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 72.9%. Insiders held 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. Competitively, 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.