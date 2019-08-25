Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 48.22 N/A 0.62 34.76 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 1.96 N/A 0.24 28.34

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brigham Minerals Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. Comstock Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brigham Minerals Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Comstock Resources Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comstock Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brigham Minerals Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 3.9% respectively. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Comstock Resources Inc. 11.78% 13.08% 14.6% 12.15% -23.94% 50.77%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than Comstock Resources Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Comstock Resources Inc.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.