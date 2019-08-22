Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Comparing side by side

Since Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 50.51 N/A 0.62 34.76 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.15 N/A 0.18 55.06

In table 1 we can see Brigham Minerals Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Brigham Minerals Inc. is currently more affordable than Berry Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Brigham Minerals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brigham Minerals Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 7.64% respectively. 1.2% are Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Berry Petroleum Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.