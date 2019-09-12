Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Contrasting side by side

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 53.89 N/A 0.62 34.76 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brigham Minerals Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is $1.75, which is potential 233.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares and 53.3% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.